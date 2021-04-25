TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,829 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF accounts for about 1.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 273,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.