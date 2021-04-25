TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. 214,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit