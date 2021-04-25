TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. 214,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

