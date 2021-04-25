TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,744 TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

TTAC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $52.04. 2,218 shares of the company were exchanged. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.