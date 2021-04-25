TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,744 TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

TTAC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $52.04. 2,218 shares of the company were exchanged. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit