TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.06. 12,302,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

