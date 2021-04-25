Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,577,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

