Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,448 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $113.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $950.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.