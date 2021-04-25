Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth $359,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

