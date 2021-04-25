Truist Financial Corp Has $403,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HIO opened at $5.15 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.