Truist Financial Corp Invests $367,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

