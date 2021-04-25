Truist Financial Corp Takes $359,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of -152.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

