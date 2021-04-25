Truist Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

