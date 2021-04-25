Truist Securiti Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

