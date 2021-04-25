Truist Securities Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THC. Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.
Shares of THC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
