Truist Securities Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THC. Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of THC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

