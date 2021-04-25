Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 414 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.59.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

