Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Lennar by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

