Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

