Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Twilio posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $10.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.64. 1,243,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.43 and its 200 day moving average is $347.78. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

