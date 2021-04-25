UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

