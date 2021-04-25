UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.00 ($180.00).

DB1 stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

