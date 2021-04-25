UBS Group Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $57.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

