UBS Group Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

