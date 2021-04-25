UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $175.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $183.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

