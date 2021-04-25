UFP Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFPI stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

