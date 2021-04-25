Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultralife by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

