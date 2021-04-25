Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.70 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.95 ($0.51). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 313,390 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £37.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.80.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

