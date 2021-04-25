UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.