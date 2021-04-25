UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $450.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

UNH opened at $400.31 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

