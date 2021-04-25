Univar Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 611 call options.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 555.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

