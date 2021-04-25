UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Hits $4.15 on Major Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00008455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 6% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $978,622.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00273627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.17 or 0.01051823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00650631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,965.54 or 0.99779849 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00022947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

