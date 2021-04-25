UREEQA Hits One Day Volume of $924,130.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $924,130.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01039342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00232527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

