USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $198.76 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.84 or 0.01030312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.72 or 0.99626643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.00638651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

