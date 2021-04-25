V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

