V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

