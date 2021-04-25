V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,039,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $68.52.

