V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

