V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 838,763 shares of company stock worth $11,984,554. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.