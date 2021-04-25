Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.60 and a 200 day moving average of $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $228.71 and a twelve month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

