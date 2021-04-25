Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,508 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

