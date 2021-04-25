Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

