Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

