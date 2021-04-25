Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $11.30 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

URI stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.94. The company had a trading volume of 716,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.