Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. 1,644,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,125. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

