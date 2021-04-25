Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,484 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

