Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $96.04.

