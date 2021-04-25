Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $616.40 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Verge has a total market cap of $616.40 million and approximately $61.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00454754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,447,668,749 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

