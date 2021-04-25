Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBTX opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. Veritex has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $81,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102 over the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

