Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 28,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.