Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.43 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $109.18 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.73 or 0.04616787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00456973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $771.46 or 0.01556177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00747837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00483997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00413183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,741,097 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.