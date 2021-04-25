Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $39.81 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Viacoin has a market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00460947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,971 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

