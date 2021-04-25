Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,212.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $426,546.85 and approximately $3,212.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

